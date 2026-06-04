IAAPA HOF Nominations Due Later This Month

You can submit Hall of Fame nominations to IAAPA now through June 22. Since 1990, the association has recognized “extraordinary individuals whose creativity, leadership and contributions have left a lasting mark on our industry.”

If you know someone whose story deserves to be celebrated at this year’s IAAPA Expo awards ceremony, click here to make the nomination.

The IAAPA Brass Ring Awards are also now open, although prospective entrants have time to make their case. The submission deadline isn’t until Oct. 16.