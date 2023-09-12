IAAPA Hires New Senior Leaders

IAAPA has added three new key leaders to their association, including Jack Chan, Jorge Cabrera and Christy Spahn.

Chan, who comes aboard as the new executive director and vice president of IAAPA’s Asia-Pacific region (APAC), has a background with Accesso, where he was sales director of their Asia-Pacific division.

Cabrera assumes the role of senior vice president of people development. He came to IAAPA from Fun Spot and previously worked with organizations like SeaWorld and PepsiCo.

Spahn will be vice president of expo sales and operations. She previously worked with the National Restaurant Assn. as their senior vice president of sales and has more than a decade of experience in the space.

“The addition of Jack Chan, Jorge Cabrera and Christy Spahn to the IAAPA team underscores our commitment to strengthening the global attractions industry,” said association president and CEO Jakob Wahl. “These industry veterans bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will be pivotal in driving IAAPA’s mission forward. We are proud to welcome three members to the team who have worked for true champions in their fields.”