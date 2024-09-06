IAAPA Hires Linda Freeman

Linda Freeman was recently announced as IAAPA’s new global director of health and safety and security. IAAPA says that Freeman brings more than 24 years of amusement industry experience to the role.

“Freeman’s extensive background includes being a functional safety engineer and instructor at Rockwell Automation/Allen-Bradley, where she played a crucial role in ride and show automation, from design and startup to maintenance and retrofits,” IAAPA noted. “Her expertise in integrating cutting-edge technology with creative intent ensured that attractions delivered the ‘wow’ factor and did so with the highest safety standards.”

She started her career at Rockwell Automation in 1996 and advanced from technical sales to a leadership position on the industry team focused on the entertainment sector.

“In her new role with IAAPA, Freeman will continue to advocate for safety and security within the industry, ensuring that IAAPA members benefit from her vast experience and forward-thinking approach.”