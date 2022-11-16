IAAPA Hands Out Coveted Brass Ring Awards

Coastal Amusements, UNIS, Valo Motion, Creative Works and Apple Industries were among the companies to receive Brass Ring Awards at IAAPA Expo 2022 (the final day of the show is today, Nov. 18, so you can be sure to stop by and congratulate them).

Coastal took home 1st place in the Games and Devices category for Break the Plate. They also won a 2nd place Best Exhibit Award.

Also in the Games and Devices category was 2nd place winner UNIS Technology for their Wicked Tuna 4-player game.

In the Virtual and Augmented Reality category, the winners were Valo Motion’s ValoArena in 1st place and Limitless VR from Creative Works in 2nd place.