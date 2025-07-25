IAAPA Foundation Launches FEC Scholarship

The IAAPA Foundation just announced their 2025 FEC Scholarship, a new initiative “supporting the next generation of leaders in FECs, LBE venues and indoor entertainment.”

The scholarship covers IAAPA Expo registration, access to FEC-focused networking and education sessions, as well as funds to help offset the cost of travel and accommodations.

“This scholarship reflects the IAAPA Foundation’s commitment to fostering growth, equity, and excellence in the global attractions industry,” said Jakob Wahl, president and CEO of IAAPA. “FECs are where many professionals begin their journey, and this scholarship helps ensure those rising stars are encouraged and supported early in their careers.”

Applications close on Aug. 15. For full eligibility details and to apply, head to: www.iaapa.org/foundation/FEC-scholarship.