IAAPA Foundation Increases Scholarship Investment

Last month, the IAAPA Foundation announced their largest-ever commitment to supporting future leaders in the attractions industry by awarding roughly $122,500 to 105 recipients for the 2025-26 year.
Since its inception, the IAAPA Foundation has awarded more than $300,000 in scholarships to more than 195 students across North America and Europe. Moving forward, the foundation is developing new initiatives to expand support into the Latin America/Caribbean and Asia-Pacific regions as well.
The money includes academic scholarships for those pursuing attractions and hospitality-related degrees, experiential scholarships that allow students to experience IAAPA Expo, and professional development scholarships that support attendance at industry safety and leadership programs.
To learn more or donate, visit www.iaapa.org/foundation.