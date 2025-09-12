IAAPA Foundation Increases Scholarship Investment

Last month, the IAAPA Foundation announced their largest-ever commitment to supporting future leaders in the attractions industry by awarding roughly $122,500 to 105 recipients for the 2025-26 year.

Since its inception, the IAAPA Foundation has awarded more than $300,000 in scholarships to more than 195 students across North America and Europe. Moving forward, the foundation is developing new initiatives to expand support into the Latin America/Caribbean and Asia-Pacific regions as well.

The money includes academic scholarships for those pursuing attractions and hospitality-related degrees, experiential scholarships that allow students to experience IAAPA Expo, and professional development scholarships that support attendance at industry safety and leadership programs.