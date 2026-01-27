IAAPA Foundation Gets $150K from Chimelong Group

IAAPA has announced that Chimelong Group has pledged $150,000 over five years (2025-29) to the IAAPA Foundation, “reinforcing its commitment to developing the next generation of talent in the global attractions industry.” The foundation supports industry scholarships and other programs.

Through the end of this year, IAAPA will also match scholarship donations made to the IAAPA Foundation dollar for dollar, up to an annual cap of $250,000.

“Chimelong Group’s commitment reflects a deep understanding that the future of our industry depends on investing in people,” said Jakob Wahl, President and CEO of IAAPA. “This generous support will help open doors for emerging talent around the world and strengthen the global pipeline of future industry leaders.”