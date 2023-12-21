IAAPA FEC Summit Jan. 21-23 in Texas

IAAPA’s FEC Summit 2024 will be held in San Antonio, Texas, from Jan. 21-23. The annual event gathers FEC and location-based entertainment professionals from around the world for a few days of real-world education.

Among the valuable insights are keynote speeches, operator panels and facility tours with exclusive, behind-the-scenes access.

Click here to register today. The cost for IAAPA members is $999; non-members pay a fee of $1,699. The deadline for discounted room rates at the San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk is Jan. 3. Click here to book.