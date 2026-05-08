Dates have been announced for next year’s IAAPA FEC Summit. The association will have the event in Georgia from Feb. 7-9 at the JW Marriott Atlanta Buckhead.

The IAAPA FEC Summit joins FEC and other location-based entertainment professionals for an immersive experience “packed with expert-led education, strategic insights and exclusive behind-the-scenes EDUTours of local entertainment facilities.”

Click here and submit your interest today. You can visit www.iaapa.org/event/iaapa-fec-summit-2027 to see other details.