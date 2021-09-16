IAAPA FEC Summit 2022 Registration Now Open

Plans are currently underway for IAAPA FEC Summit 2022, which will be held at the We-Ko-Pa Resort and Conference Center in Fort McDowell, Arizona, from Jan. 23-25.

It’s where FEC industry owners and operators learn about what’s new, discuss best practices and share ideas as they meet in person. During the three-day event, attendees will be able to connect with industry professionals, take part in networking events and education sessions, and experience popular local attractions.

Now through Nov. 30, IAAPA members can get the discounted registration rate of $599; non-members can register for $999. Learn more at www.iaapa.org/FECsummit.