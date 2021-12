IAAPA FEC Summit 2022 will be held Jan. 23-25 in Fort McDowell, Ariz. (near Phoenix), at the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort. Click here to register.

The educational event, specifically for FEC owners and operators, focuses on building the skillsets needed to succeed in the attractions industry. You can register up until Jan. 21.

Registration starts at $599 for members and $999 for non-members. More information is available at:www.iaapa.org/events/connections/summit/iaapa-fec-summit-2022.