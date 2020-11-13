IAAPA Expo’s Virtual Education Conference Kicks Off Show Monday, Nov. 16

IAAPA Expo 2020 is almost upon us, although under very different circumstances this year. It’ll officially begin this Monday, Nov. 16, with the organization’s Virtual Education Conference. Click here to register ($49 for members; $99 for non-members) and learn more.

The live event starts at 9 a.m. Eastern time, though registered participants will have access to all sessions on-demand through the end of the year. From 9:15-10 a.m., there will be a keynote presentation from Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

After that, there will be multiple sessions during the 50-minute timeslots, such as Employee Development: Simplifying Customer Service (10:15-11:05 a.m.); How to Optimize Your Social Media Presence (11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m.); and Sourcing: Improving Purchasing and Expanding New Product Development for Games and Merchandising (11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m.).

Following a presentation on theme parks from Disney Parks’ executive vice president, digital and chief technology officer Tilak Mandadi (12:20-1 p.m.), there will be two more sessions from 1:45-2:35 p.m.: Break the Rules of Entertainment Engagement with VR and Esports Attractions and How to Thrive in Times of Change.

From 2:45-3:30 p.m., there will be a networking event featuring a live cooking demonstration with Southern California’s Knott’s Berry Farm and pop-up lounges from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

That will conclude Day #1. Stay tuned to Instant RePlay for a wrap-up of the day’s events next week and for further coverage of the virtual show, which runs through Wednesday, Nov. 18. Learn more at www.iaapa.org.