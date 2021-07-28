IAAPA Expos Offer Digital Experience

IAAPA is offering a “new way to experience IAAPA Expos” with its Triple Play pass, which is “perfect for anyone not able to attend any IAAPA Expo in person.”
The association says the digital experience will include presentations on the latest industry trends, access to exhibitors showcasing their latest products and services, and opportunities to connect with peers.
The IAAPA member price is $49 and non-members will pay $139 for access to the three digital IAAPA Expos. Click hereto learn more or visit www.iaapa.org.