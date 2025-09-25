IAAPA Expo Wraps Barcelona Edition

IAAPA Expo Europe is in the books. Organizers reported that this year’s show drew 15,877 verified attendees, 11,477 qualified buyers representing 9,370 buying companies across an astounding 121 countries. Additionally, with more than 700 exhibitors, it was certainly a packed house.

“IAAPA Expo Europe continues to serve as a vital meeting point for our industry, bringing together passionate professionals to share knowledge, explore trends, and build lifelong connections,” said Peter van der Schans, executive director and vice president for IAAPA EMEA. “We are proud to see the industry come together once again in Barcelona.”

More than 60 “EDUSessions” led by industry leaders were also a large part of the European trade show. Those stateside can look forward to IAAPA Expo in Orlando from Nov. 17-21.

Visit www.iaapa.org/event/iaapa-expo-2025 to learn more.