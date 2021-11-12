IAAPA Expo Starts Nov. 16; Lots of Coin-Op, VR on Show Floor

Welcome to Orlando! In recent newsletters, we’ve shared news about many of the companies exhibiting at IAAPA Expo. But with 850 exhibiting companies spread out across 375,000 sq. ft. of exhibit space, according to IAAPA, we couldn’t quite fit them all into previous newsletters.

So let us tell you about a few of the ones we missed. Be sure to stop by their booths and RePlay will see you out there on the trade show floor!

Creative Works, which earlier this year partered with MajorMega on Hyperdeck, will unveil their brand-new SpongeBob SquarePants 2-player VR arcade game. They’ll be at booth #3672 and #3871. Creative Works will also feature Limitless VR, their new attraction for laser tag, among other products. Additionally, they’ll have FURY (from partner VRstudios) on hand, which is a 2-player VR esports attraction.

Virtuix is at booth #610 with their Omni Arena and are offering special show pricing and 0% financing on the attraction. Click here to schedule a demo at IAAPA. The company touts that Omni Arena drives the highest repeat play of any VR attraction.

Apple Industries will have – at booth #417 – their famous Marvel Adventure Lab. However, it’s their latest version, which is an outdoor edition. The new take on their most popular photo booth provides “an in-demand experience for customers and opportunities for additional revenue streams along with increased profits for operators.”

Coastal Amusements will be at booth #1319 with their popular Plinko game featuring a new Mega Marquee, which connects two games and uses a progressive bonus feature.

Stop by booth #800 for a look at what Lasertron has to offer. They’ll have two lanes of their axe throwing experience available for play as well as their LED Arena and LT-12.9 game vests.

Firestone Financial will be at booth #815 this year. Click here to schedule a meeting with them. They offer attractions financing, deep industry knowledge, flexible terms, working capital loans, SBA 7(a) loans and more.

Art-FX Studios is launching their newest 30-minute escapes as well as Hotel Hell’en’ at their IAAPA booth, #2878. The escape experience immerses players into a paranormal hotel room, where they’l have 30 minutes to escape before the hotel keeper “makes them a permanent resident.”

Beth Standlee’s TrainerTainment will debut new three-tiered sales coaching options, which you can discuss at booth #4071.

Additionally, Barron Games will be at booth #1815 with Koliseum Soccer VR and BMI Leisure will be at booth #4364 with their smart Jump Ringz wristbands.