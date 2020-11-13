IAAPA Expo Starts Today with Education, Events Continue Through Wednesday

Just a reminder that today, Nov. 16, marks the start of IAAPA Expo with the Virtual Education Conference, featuring various speakers and panels. Click here to see a full schedule.

Following the full day of educational sessions today, on the agenda for Tuesday is the IAAPA Hall of Fame Awards Presentation from 9:15-10 a.m. Eastern time; the IAAPA Service Awards Presentation from 11:15-11:30 a.m.; and the IAAPA Young Professional of the Year Award Presentation from 1:30-1:45 p.m. Throughout the day, there will also be a bunch more education seminars. Wednesday’s agenda will have morning and early afternoon speeches and seminars.

This year, since it’s held virtually, there will be “Pop-Up Lounges” where attendees can “video chat with like-minded individuals to continue to connect and build relationships.” There will also be “Learning Lounges” where you can video chat following an education session. Learn more about the event at www.iaapa.org.