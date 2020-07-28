IAAPA Expo Orlando Still On, Says McEvoy

Acknowledging uncertainty and constantly-changing information surrounding the pandemic, IAAPA president and CEO Hal McEvoy recently sent a letter to members reiterating that plans for IAAPA Expo in Orlando this November are still underway.

“Member engagement is the highest it has ever been as together we work on ways to move forward,” McEvoy wrote. “We understand the best way to continue to recover is through connections – connections with friends, colleagues and customers.” He cited those reasons for continuing to move forward with IAAPA Expo planning.

McEvoy noted that the health, safety and well-being of attendees and exhibitors is their highest priority, saying IAAPA is following the latest guidance and recommendations from health officials in their planning. “We are closely monitoring global travel restrictions and receiving updates from all our regions,” he said. Stay tuned for more information and updated details about the big November show. Email [email protected] with any questions in the meantime.