IAAPA Expo Next Week!

Just a reminder that IAAPA Expo’s Virtual Education Conference begins next week. Yes, it’s already that time of the year when many of us would be soon on our way to Orlando, however, the show must go on and attendees of the online event – held Nov. 16-18 – will be treated to the same insightful, informational sessions as they would in-person.

“Sessions will cover a wide range of topics relevant to attractions of all types and sizes,” IAAPA writes on its website. “Accomplished experts will share valuable insights and best practices regarding safety, operations, marketing and more. Follow the three-day schedule in real time or access the content on demand.”

Members pay $49 for the conference while non-members pay $99. Click here to register and learn more at www.iaapa.org.