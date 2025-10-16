IAAPA Expo: Just One Month Till Orlando Show

IAAPA’s big annual Florida expo will be held from Nov. 18-21 at the Orange County Convention Center and there’s a jam-packed lineup of educational sessions and special events surrounding the international trade show.

Among them is the Opening Ceremony on Nov. 18 from 8:30-10 a.m.; IAAPA Legends: Hall of Fame Celebratory Affair on Nov. 17 from 6-10:30 p.m.; a Leadership Breakfast featuring Mark Woodbury on Nov. 19 from 8:30-10 a.m.; and the Women in the Industry Lunch on Nov. 18 from noon-2 p.m.

RePlay will have additional preview coverage in our November issue, so make sure your print subscription is up to date! (We’ll also have IAAPA event coverage published in our December issue.)

For any other information, you can always stop by www.iaapa.org/expo. A full schedule and further details are available at: www.iaapa.org/expos-and-events/iaapa-expo/agenda.