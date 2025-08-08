IAAPA Expo Europe Sept. 22-26 in Spain

Barcelona, Spain, will play host to the upcoming IAAPA Expo Europe, held Sept. 22-26 at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via, one of Europe’s largest and most modern exhibition venues, organizers said.

The event, projected to welcome more than 17,000 industry professionals, spans the LBE gamut – from theme parks and water parks to indoor entertainment centers, museums and zoos.

More than 700 exhibitors will be at the show and there 60 educational events scheduled.

For the full agenda, to register, or for more information, visit www.iaapa.org/expoeurope.