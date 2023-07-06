IAAPA Expo Europe Registration Now Open

Registration for IAAPA Expo Europe 2023 just opened. The event will be held Sept. 25-28 at the Messe Wien Exhibition & Congress Center in Vienna, Austria.

“IAAPA Expo Europe is the must-attend event for professionals in the attractions industry, and we are delighted to bring it to Vienna,” said Peter van der Schans, executive director and vice president for IAAPA Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

“Vienna combines a deep appreciation for history and culture with a forward-thinking mindset, making it an ideal destination for this year’s expo event. We look forward to showcasing the best of the attractions industry, fostering new connections and delivering exceptional educational opportunities in this remarkable city.”

Click here to learn more about the event and register, or visit www.iaapa.org for general information.