IAAPA Expo Europe Kicks Off Next Week

A lot of tradesters are in London next week from Sept. 12-15 for IAAPA Expo Europe, with the trade show portion of the event running from Sept. 13-15.

Among the exhibitors is Sega, which will debut Shipwreck, a 3-player redemption game from ICE. (The company distributes the ICE line overseas.) The manufacturer will also have its own suite of games like Solar System, a 2-player redemption game also making its worldwide debut. They’ll be at booths #518 and #617. The company can also be reached at [email protected].

Intercard will debut its Impulse Reader to the European market. They’ll be at booth #3934. You can schedule a demo with the company’s Alberto Borrero at [email protected].

Triotech will have a press conference from their booth #1317 at the show, announcing a major project with a top theme park in the European market that is now expanding internationally.

Sacoa will be at booth #2201 with their suite of cashless products. Click here to book an appointment with the company during the show.

Digital Centre will be at the show in booth #1456. They’ll have their arcade sticker machine, a mirror photobooth and LED video wall photo booths.

SpringboardVR will be at booth #633 to show off their hardware. You can reach out to them in advance of the show at [email protected].

Learn more and see the full list of exhibitors here: www.iaapa.org/expos/iaapa-expo-europe.