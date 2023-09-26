IAAPA Expo Europe Kicks Off in Vienna

IAAPA’s return to Vienna, the first city to host their European expo, began yesterday, Sept. 26, and will continue through Sept. 28. The IAAPA Expo Europe trade show began in 2005 and brings all the best of the attractions industry to our friends across the pond.

“Returning to Vienna is like a homecoming for our team because this vibrant city is where we first introduced ourselves to the region,” said Jakob Wahl, president and CEO for IAAPA. “This show brings the best of our industry together in one space to focus on educational learnings, spotlight innovation and network in meaningful ways that push us all to expand our business and offerings.”

Around 15,000 attendees are expected and there are nearly 640 exhibiting companies on the show floor, which spans some 17,500 sq. meters. For a full slate of exhibitors and more information on the show, visit www.iaapa.org/expos/iaapa-expo-europe.