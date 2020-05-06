IAAPA Expo Europe a Go; Group Will Confirm in June

As of now, IAAPA Expo Europe 2020 is still on for this September in London, reports the association. They’ll be confirming the status of the event on June 15.

“Given the COVID-19 outbreak is a rapidly evolving situation and the fact that IAAPA Expo Europe is scheduled to take place about five months away in September, IAAPA has not yet made any changes to the plan,” they wrote on their website. They also noted the final exhibitor payment deadline has been extended to June 15.

You can visit www.iaapa.org/COVID-19 to learn more about the association’s resources, and keep up to date with them on social media for news.