IAAPA Expo Education Packed with FEC Topics

The IAAPA Expo conference and trade show runs from Nov. 17-21 this year in Orlando and has a whole bunch of educational sessions and presentations that are sure to get the ideas flowing.

For the full, detailed list, click here or go to www.iaapa.org/expos-and-events/iaapa-expo.

EDUSessions:

Black Friday Mastery: Selling $200K in Gift Cards in 5 Days

Optimizing Your Arcade Game Room – Layout and Inventory

Understanding the Data: A Breakdown of Attractions Industry Visitor Trends

When Seconds Count: Team Preparedness for Crisis Management

Top Operator Secrets for Running a Lean, Profitable FEC

FEC TRIAGE: Common problems and how to stop the bleeding

Cash Flow Champions: How Small Changes Drive Big Results

How to Find, Train, and Keep the Most Unforgettable & Memorable Team

The Ultimate Entertainment Blueprint: Right Location, Right Attractions, Right Results

The Next Generation Commercial Party Program

The Prize is Right: The Business Impact of Redemption Inventory

Delivering a Great Guest Experience is NOT Easy, but it is Simple!

From Cold Calls to Warm Leads: Prospecting Strategies that Work

EDUTalks:

Crane Retail: – “Trade-Up” System and Crane Prize Redemption

Level Up: Three Strategic Moves for Growing a Successful Arcade

Games Great: A Five-Step Program for Operational Success

FEC Lunch and Learns: