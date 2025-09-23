IAAPA Expo Education Packed with FEC Topics

The IAAPA Expo conference and trade show runs from Nov. 17-21 this year in Orlando and has a whole bunch of educational sessions and presentations that are sure to get the ideas flowing.
For the full, detailed list, click here or go to www.iaapa.org/expos-and-events/iaapa-expo.
EDUSessions:
- Black Friday Mastery: Selling $200K in Gift Cards in 5 Days
- Optimizing Your Arcade Game Room – Layout and Inventory
- Understanding the Data: A Breakdown of Attractions Industry Visitor Trends
- When Seconds Count: Team Preparedness for Crisis Management
- Top Operator Secrets for Running a Lean, Profitable FEC
- FEC TRIAGE: Common problems and how to stop the bleeding
- Cash Flow Champions: How Small Changes Drive Big Results
- How to Find, Train, and Keep the Most Unforgettable & Memorable Team
- The Ultimate Entertainment Blueprint: Right Location, Right Attractions, Right Results
- The Next Generation Commercial Party Program
- The Prize is Right: The Business Impact of Redemption Inventory
- Delivering a Great Guest Experience is NOT Easy, but it is Simple!
- From Cold Calls to Warm Leads: Prospecting Strategies that Work
EDUTalks:
- Crane Retail: – “Trade-Up” System and Crane Prize Redemption
- Level Up: Three Strategic Moves for Growing a Successful Arcade
- Games Great: A Five-Step Program for Operational Success
FEC Lunch and Learns:
- FEC Lunch: Putting to Bed the Worries Keeping You Up at Night
- FEC Lunch: Getting Out of the Experimental Phase with AI
- FEC Lunch: Yes, is the Answer: Transform Leadership, Teams, and Guest Experiences