IAAPA Expo Education Packed with FEC Topics

INSTANT REPLAY

The IAAPA Expo conference and trade show runs from Nov. 17-21 this year in Orlando and has a whole bunch of educational sessions and presentations that are sure to get the ideas flowing.

For the full, detailed list, click here or go to www.iaapa.org/expos-and-events/iaapa-expo.

EDUSessions:

  • Black Friday Mastery: Selling $200K in Gift Cards in 5 Days
  • Optimizing Your Arcade Game Room – Layout and Inventory
  • Understanding the Data: A Breakdown of Attractions Industry Visitor Trends
  • When Seconds Count: Team Preparedness for Crisis Management
  • Top Operator Secrets for Running a Lean, Profitable FEC
  • FEC TRIAGE: Common problems and how to stop the bleeding
  • Cash Flow Champions: How Small Changes Drive Big Results
  • How to Find, Train, and Keep the Most Unforgettable & Memorable Team
  • The Ultimate Entertainment Blueprint: Right Location, Right Attractions, Right Results
  • The Next Generation Commercial Party Program
  • The Prize is Right: The Business Impact of Redemption Inventory
  • Delivering a Great Guest Experience is NOT Easy, but it is Simple!
  • From Cold Calls to Warm Leads: Prospecting Strategies that Work

EDUTalks:

  • Crane Retail: – “Trade-Up” System and Crane Prize Redemption
  • Level Up: Three Strategic Moves for Growing a Successful Arcade
  • Games Great: A Five-Step Program for Operational Success

FEC Lunch and Learns:

  • FEC Lunch: Putting to Bed the Worries Keeping You Up at Night
  • FEC Lunch: Getting Out of the Experimental Phase with AI
  • FEC Lunch: Yes, is the Answer: Transform Leadership, Teams, and Guest Experiences
