IAAPA Expo Early Bird Rate Good Thru March 19

Submit your exhibitor contract by March 19 to get the early bird rate for IAAPA Expo 2021. The organization will be allocating the first booths at that point.

Early bird pricing is $26.50 per sq. ft. for members and $32.50 per sq. ft. for non-members. After March 19, the rates jump to $28 per sq. ft. for members and $34 per sq. ft. for non-members. Click here to get more information about exhibiting, sponsoring or advertising.

Click here for the 2021 online contract or contact [email protected] for more information.