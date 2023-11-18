IAAPA Expo Draws More Than 36,000

With more than 1,147 exhibiting companies to check out, IAAPA Expo 2023 brought together 36,173 attractions professionals to the floor from a total registration of 41,236, reports the association.

Exhibits covered more than half-a-million square feet of real estate at Orlando’s Orange County Convention Center – both indoors and outdoors at the North and South exhibit halls.

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the thousands of dedicated attractions professionals who make IAAPA Expo the thriving global community it is today,” said IAAPA CEO Jakob Wahl. “Your passion and dedication to continuously innovate and share best practices with each other is what makes this event so special. It is wonderful to see everyone collaborate for the good of the attractions industry and bring joy and smiles to millions of guests all around the world.”

IAAPA Expo 2024 is already set for Nov. 18-22 and 401 exhibiting companies have already booked their space. Learn more by emailing [email protected].