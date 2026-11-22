Last week’s IAAPA Expo welcomed 39,550 verified attendees (out of 45,580 registered), including 28,545 qualified buyers representing 20,408 buying companies from 102 countries, the association reported.

“This year’s IAAPA Expo was truly historic, not simply because of its size, but because of the many new activations and innovations leading to incredible opportunities it created for our members and the global attractions community,” said Jakob Wahl, the president and CEO of IAAPA. “The energy, creativity and innovation we witnessed throughout the week reflect an industry that continues to evolve and push boundaries.”

The Orange County Convention Center’s West Building was used this year, too, expanding the show floor by nearly 50% compared to 2025.