Although rainclouds dominated Central Florida during IAAPA Expo week, Nov. 16-20, the mood was positive, and the Sunshine State proved sunny inside the halls of the Orange County Convention Center. And yes, that’s halls (plural) for the first time ever with a whopping 630,000 sq. ft. of trade show floor space accounted for across the North/South and West buildings that surround International Drive.

Most prominently, Alan-1 is the Brass Ring Award winner for Best New Product in the Games and Devices category with Turbo Curling: Arctic Rush. It’s a physical and digital hybrid game where players slide a weighted curling stone and then take control of the action on screen, using dedicated sweep controls to influence the outcome. In its review of the game, IAAPA said Turbo Curling: Arctic Rush is “an innovative social gaming attraction that reimagines curling through intuitive controls, interactive technology and accessible gameplay, creating a fun and engaging experience for players of all abilities.” (Expect a feature on the game in an upcoming issue of RePlay.) The company also had the Butts on Things Mega Spin game, which is shipping in January, and a trio of Atari Recharged games. (Expect a feature on the game in an upcoming issue of the magazine.)

Another Brass Ring winner was ROLLER for Best Booth (1,300 sq. ft. and larger). They also got an Image Award for their booth design.

RePlay will have a full IAAPA write-up, along with many booth pictures, in our December issue.