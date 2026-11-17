RePlay is in Orlando for the annual IAAPA Expo confab at the Orange County Convention Center, and it seems that every other amusement and park-related business is, too! Organizers reported it’s the largest IAAPA ever, bringing together more than 1,350 exhibiting companies across a record 630,000 sq. ft. For the first time, it also reaches across two buildings – the North/South and West halls.

“This expansion is about much more than adding square footage – it’s about creating more opportunities for our members and our industry,” said Jakob Wahl, the president and CEO of IAAPA. “For years, demand to be part of IAAPA Expo exceeded the space we had available. In 2025 alone, more than 200 companies – including many long-standing IAAPA members – were unable to exhibit because of space limitations. Expanding into the West Building allows us to welcome more exhibitors, introduce new experiences and create even more opportunities for our global community do business.”

In the coin-op amusements and FEC pavilions, there were plenty of new games unveiled or shown for the first time. Among them were Miraculous from Amusement Source International, Butts on Things Mega Spin from Alan-1, Bad Drivers from DSM Arcade (in the AVS Companies booth), five new attractions from Triotech and many, many more.

We will have a full IAAPA Expo 2026 wrap-up in our December issue, so stay tuned!

The trade show runs through Friday, Nov. 20.