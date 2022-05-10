IAAPA Expo Asia Virtual Conference

After cancelling the in-person meeting, IAAPA Expo Asia will cost a virtual conference from June 21-22 via their new IAAPA Connect+ platform.

The event includes two days of “critical discussions and roundtables” that will allow the industry to reconnect during the prolonged Covid-19 recovery in the Asia region, the association said.

IAAPA members can register for $49. Non-member registration is $99. Learn more at www.iaapa.org/expos/iaapa-expo-asia. The next in-person IAAPA Expo Asia is set for 2023 in Singapore (June 13-16).