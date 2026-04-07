IAAPA Expo Asia Set for June 9-12

Registration is now open for IAAPA Expo Asia, which will take place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 9-12. There will be more than 300 exhibitors and 20-plus education events are scheduled.

With a theme of “Pursue the Wonder,” the event will feature keynote speaker Su Zhigang, founder and chairman of Chimelong Group. He was inducted into the IAAPA Hall of Fame in 2025, becoming the first Chinese industry leader in the group.

A Women’s Leadership Luncheon is also scheduled and is expected to feature Jeanette Chen of LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort, Lena Lee of Resorts World Sentosa and Masako Taguchi of Universal Studios Japan.

Click here to register or visit www.iaapa.org to learn more.