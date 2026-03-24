IAAPA Expo Asia in June; Middle East Show Cancelled

Registration is now open for IAAPA Expo Asia, which will take place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 9-12. Meanwhile, IAAPA Expo Middle East was postponed to 2027 (plans for the Abu Dhabi show are now April 12-15 next year).

The Asia event, with a theme “Pursue the Wonder,” will feature keynote speaker Su Zhigang, founder and chairman of Chimelong Group. He was inducted into the IAAPA Hall of Fame in 2025, becoming the first Chinese industry leader in the group.

A Women’s Leadership Luncheon is also scheduled and is expected to feature Jeanette Chen of LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort, Lena Lee of Resorts World Sentosa and Masako Taguchi of Universal Studios Japan.

Learn more at www.iaapa.org/iaapaexpoasia2026.