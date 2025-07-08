IAAPA Expo Asia Continues Growth

Organizers of the recently-concluded IAAPA Expo Asia have reported 7,093 verified attendees, exceeding last year’s number. There were also 5,651 qualified buyers representing 85 countries. And there were more than 350 exhibitors on the trade show floor.

“IAAPA Expo Asia 2025 delivered an impressive experience,” said Jakob Wahl, president and CEO of IAAPA. “As an association, we take great pride in creating spaces where people and ideas come together. The connections made here in Shanghai – like those at all IAAPA events – are the foundation of lasting partnerships and continued collaboration across the global attractions industry.”

Added Jack Chan, executive director and vice president of IAAPA Asia-Pacific: “Shanghai continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the attractions industry in the Asia-Pacific region. Hosting IAAPA Expo Asia 2025 here reinforces our commitment to supporting this dynamic market. Through the Expo, IAAPA brings together global expertise, local innovation, and unmatched opportunities for collaboration – strengthening the industry not just in China, but across the entire region.”

Next year, the event will be held June 9-12 in Hong Kong.