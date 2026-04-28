IAAPA Expo Asia Coming to Hong Kong

The agenda is now set for IAAPA Expo Asia, which will take place from June 9-12 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

More than 300 exhibitors are expected at the show, which draws executives and professionals from theme parks, water parks, resorts, FECs and other such venues.

The new “Connections Hub” will serve as a networking and knowledge-sharing space “designed to encourage collaboration among industry professionals.”

Organizers added: “Developed with operators in mind, the hub will host interactive discussions, peer-to-peer learning opportunities, and conversations focused on solving real-world operational challenges facing attractions across the region.”

Click here to register and learn more.