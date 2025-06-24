IAAPA Expo Asia Coming Next Week

Shanghai New International Expo Center will host IAAPA Expo Asia from June 30-July 3.

The event is set to feature a leadership breakfast, headlined by Jill Estorino, president and managing director of Disney Parks International; a lunch and learn keynote by Cecilia Qin, vice president at Trip.com Group; and press conferences from top industry companies like DOF Robotics, Brogent Technologies, Polin Water Parks and more.

Click here or go to www.iaapa.org to learn more about the agenda. The show floor is set to feature more than 300 exhibitors and there will be more than 20 education events.