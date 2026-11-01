Special Feature – IAAPA Expo 2026 Product Preview

RePlay’s IAAPA Expo 2026 Sneak Peek at New Games & Attractions!

This is surely not an all-inclusive list of everything that’ll be new on the trade show floor in Orlando, but it will give you a good idea of what to expect in much of the coin-op and FEC attraction sectors. We asked manufacturers to give us details on all the games and machines making their U.S. debut at IAAPA. There are some in the list that may have been shown before as prototypes or were announced earlier in the year. Also, note that some game and attraction makers like to surprise attendees, so be on the lookout for other gems on the show floor. Here, in mostly their own words, is what you need to know:

Click the page image or here to access the PDF of sneak peek at the new games you’ll see in Orlando.