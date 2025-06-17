IAAPA Expo 2025 Registration Now Open

Orlando is calling! IAAPA Expo is ready to roll Nov. 17-21 at its usual place at the Orange County Convention Center. Click here to register. The mega trade show is expecting tens of thousands of attendees with more than 1,100 exhibitors.

The event will once again span both the North and South concourses of the convention center, IAAPA organizers report. Due to increasing demand, they’ve also announced that the Expo will expand into the West concourse in 2026.

“IAAPA Expo continues to evolve and expand, reflecting the strength and innovation of our industry,” said Jakob Wahl, president and CEO of IAAPA.

To learn more about the trade show, its education component and more, visit www.iaapa.org.