IAAPA Expo 2022 Registration Open

Let the anticipation begin. IAAPA has announced that registration is open for their annual education conference and trade show in Orlando this November, set for the Orange County Convention Center from Nov. 14-18.

“It’s an exciting time in the attractions industry as we continue on the path of recovery from the pandemic, and our members are looking for new innovative products and services from our manufacturers and suppliers to enhance their guests’ experiences,” said IAAPA CEO and president Hal McEvoy. “IAAPA Expo in Orlando continues to be the premier showplace for the latest innovations to create fun and make memories for our industry. This is also an important event for connecting, sharing best practices, hearing from the industry’s top leaders and experts and working on your professional development needs.”

In other IAAPA news, the association is also gearing up for its Public Affairs Conference, to be held Sept. 21-22 at the Hilton Washington D.C. Learn more at www.iaapa.org.