IAAPA Expands Middle East Presence with Ahmed Zakaria

The global association IAAPA is further expanding their operation, recently announcing that Ahmed Zakaria was selected as the director of operations for the Middle East and will establish a local office in Dubai.

Prior to joining IAAPA, Zakaria was the general manager for MICE World, a Dubai-based exhibitions and conferences company.

“I am excited to have Ahmed join the IAAPA team and look forward to exploring new opportunities in the Middle East by having a local office available to interact with members and industry partners,” said IAAPA EMEA executive director and vice president Peter van der Schans. “Our education and trade events have grown significantly in recent years, and this is evident as we close the 2024 Middle East Trade Summit in Abu Dhabi with 45 exhibitors and 400 attendees.”

