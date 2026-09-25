IAAPA Europe Concludes

IAAPA Expo Europe in London finished up last week, welcoming 16,530 verified attendees and 11,710 qualified buyers representing 8,956 buying companies across 118 countries. That’s quite the global trade show!

The association said this “record-breaking show floor” represented 50% growth since the last time they were in London (in 2022).

“The growth we’ve seen since we were last in London four years ago speaks volumes about the strength of the attractions industry,” said Peter van der Schans, executive director and vice president of IAAPA ESA. “You could feel the momentum across the show floor all week long. From collaborative innovations being unveiled to new information being shared, Expo Europe is ultimately about bringing our industry together, and London gave us an incredible stage to do just that, while also looking ahead to what’s next.”

IAAPA Expo Europe 2027 will be in Vienna, Austria, from Sept. 20-24.