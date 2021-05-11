IAAPA EMEA Summit Postponed to Late June

The IAAPA EMEA Spring Summit has been postponed to June 29-July 1. The association said the decision was made “due to the continued Belgian health and safety regulations.”

When the EMEA Spring Summit does take place, IAAPA says participants will see several new attractions and multi-year investments opening this year at four destinations. Attendees will be required to show proof of a negative Covid test on arrival. The event will follow the latest Belgium Covid-19 regulations.