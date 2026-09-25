IAAPA Elects New Board Members

The IAAPA global board of directors elected six new board members during their meeting last week at IAAPA Expo Europe. The new members will begin their terms in 2027.

The board oversees IAAPA’s annual business plan and finances, provides guidance on products and services, and serves as ambassadors for IAAPA members and the global attractions industry, the association said.

New members include Denise Beckson of Morey’s Piers; Mario Centola of CEC Entertainment; Mike Denninger of Denninger Development LLC; Patrick Finnegan of The Walt Disney Company; Lena Lee of Resorts World Sentosa; and Amanda Thompson of Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

Applications for the 2028 board will be open in early 2027.