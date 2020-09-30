IAAPA Details Full Virtual Expo Education Schedule

Despite not having an in-person show this year, IAAPA plans on keeping the industry engaged with a full slate of educational opportunities at the first-ever IAAPA Expo: Virtual Education Conference. Held Nov. 16-18, click here for registration details and more information. Members pay $49 to register and non-members pay $99.

“Set your sights on what’s next,” IAAPA said, promoting its unique educational offerings. “Now, more than ever, you need to stay on top of attraction industry trends and new developments in order to adapt.”

More than 25 sessions are planned for IAAPA Expo, connecting virtual attendees with industry veterans sharing valuable insights, best practices and other important information. Featured speakers include Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products; Sharon Aguillen, president of TCB Productions; Pamela Landwirth, president of Give Kids the World; and many others.

Some panel topics include: How to Optimize Your Social Media Presence; Break the Rules of Entertainment Engagement with VR and Esports Attractions; and Predicting and Analyzing Visitor Behavior: Utilizing Big Data for Success.

For a detailed education conference schedule, click here, or visit www.iaapa.org for more information.