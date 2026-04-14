IAAPA Creates First VP of MENA Region

The major attractions association IAAPA has tapped Michael Rigby as its first vice president and executive director of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, further expanding their global footprint.

He’s based in the UAE and brings more than 20 years of international business experience to the trade. Most recently, he served as general manager of WhiteWater Middle East.

“Michael’s deep regional expertise, industry relationships and strategic vision make him the ideal leader as we establish and grow IAAPA’s presence in the Middle East and North Africa,” said Jakob Wahl, president and CEO of IAAPA. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the team during this pivotal time of expansion.”

Rigby will officially step into the role on April 26.