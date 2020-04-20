IAAPA COVID-19 Recovery Plan Webinar

What’s the plan? IAAPA Asia Pacific will detail their COVID-19 recovery plan with a webinar set for April 29 from 9-10:15 a.m. China time (that’s April 28 starting at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT for those in the States). Register here.

The panel of leaders will provide updates on the current impact to the region’s economies and attraction facilities, and share strategic initiatives, approaches and ideas.

Speakers include Jeff Chatterton, president of Checkmate Public Affairs; Chris Yoshii, vice president at AECOM; Tony Y. Sze, group senior counsellor at Chimelong Group; and Kelven Tan, vice president of business development for Asia at Dynamic Attractions. Learn more at www.iaapa.org.