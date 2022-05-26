IAAPA Conference Rescheduled for September

The IAAPA Public Affairs Conference, originally set for May 10-11, has been rescheduled to Sept. 21-22.

IAAPA said several factors contributed to the decision, but first among them is “ongoing workforce recruitment and retention challenges facing members as you prepare for the summer travel season.”

“With economic indicators predicting strong demand for domestic travel and tourism this summer, we understand that being properly staffed is your number one priority,” the association said. They ask you mark your calendars for Sept. 21-22 and look for an email in the coming weeks for more information. Visit www.iaapa.org to learn more.