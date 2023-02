The all-new, exam-based IAAPA Certification program is now available. Industry professionals looking to get the certification need to sign up for the March exam by Feb. 28.

Prospective applicants can either apply for the IAAPA Certified Attractions Professional (ICAP) designation or the IAAPA Certified Attractions Executive (ICAE) designation. The association has more than 500 certified professionals around the world.

Visit www.iaapa.org/education/iaapa-certification for details.