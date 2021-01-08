IAAPA Cancels Summit in Europe

The IAAPA EMEA Trade Summit, initially scheduled for Feb. 2-4 in Germany, has been cancelled, according to the association.

“As we continue to work through the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, IAAPA’s priority remains supporting our members in their efforts to reopen their facilities in spring,” the association said in a statement. “After careful review, and with significant input from members, exhibitors, and our team, we decided against coming together in February for IAAPA EMEA Trade Summit. We are disappointed to have made this decision to cancel, but now is not the time.”

Attendees will be automatically refunded. Any questions can be directed to Katia Malnati at [email protected].

The IAAPA EMEA team says it’s continuing to move forward with the Spring Summit, planned for June 1-3 in Belgium. Learn more at www.iaapa.org.