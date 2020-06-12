IAAPA Cancels European Expo

IAAPA Expo Europe 2020, originally scheduled for Sept. 21-24 in London, has been cancelled due to the uncertainty surrounding the global COVID-19 pandemic. IAAPA Expo Europe 2021 will be held in Barcelona, and the association is working with the host convention center in London to return there in the future.

Current contracted IAAPA Expo Europe 2020 exhibitors should contact the IAAPA Global Sales Team at [email protected] to discuss options related to the cancellation and next steps. IAAPA is going forward with plans for IAAPA Virtual Expo: Asia, July 28-30, and IAAPA Expo 2020 in Orlando at the Orange County Convention Center, Nov. 16-20, and registration is now open.

“As the world works through the unprecedented impacts of COVID-19, IAAPA’s top priority continues to be the health, well-being, and safety of our global members and team,” said Hal McEvoy, IAAPA president and CEO. “After careful review, and with significant input from members, exhibitors, and our team, the IAAPA board of directors decided to cancel IAAPA Expo Europe 2020. We look forward to safely connecting our members in Europe when the time is right.” Visit www.iaapa.org to learn more information, and click here for their COVID-19 resource page.